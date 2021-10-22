Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.