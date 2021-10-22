Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $435,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 699,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 394,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 44,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

