Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $836,000 Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of PetIQ worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

