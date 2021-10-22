Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $523,000 Investment in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landec by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

