Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 175 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

