Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 443 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NYSE AQUA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

