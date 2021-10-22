GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

