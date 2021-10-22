GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

NYSE:GATX traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

