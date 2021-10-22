GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GATX also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.63. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,567. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

