GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in GDS were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

