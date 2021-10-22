Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

GMTX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

