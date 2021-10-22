General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $62.70. 33,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,184. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

