Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Down to $36.86

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.86, but opened at $35.44. Gentex shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 3,381 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

