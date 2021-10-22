GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stake Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,218 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $56,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $5,381,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $8,219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $9,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.