GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.65

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €34.65 ($40.76) and last traded at €36.25 ($42.65), with a volume of 213217 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.25 ($40.29).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

