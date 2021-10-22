GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.91

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,585,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,724,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,260,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,549,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

