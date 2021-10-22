Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. 10,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,170. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

