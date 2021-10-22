GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,410.80 ($18.43) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The stock has a market cap of £70.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

