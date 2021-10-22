Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $66.38

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $68.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 2,652 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $257,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
