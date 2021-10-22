Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $66.38

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $68.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 2,652 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $257,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

