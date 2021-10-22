Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.42

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.42 and traded as high as $23.99. Global Partners shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 69,978 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $801.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $16,611,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Global Partners by 82.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

