Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading Up 0.2%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89. 9,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

