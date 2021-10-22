GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 77,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 162,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 426.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 639,904 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 23.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 481.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

