Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 74,883 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $291,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 884,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,220,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $142.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $143.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.