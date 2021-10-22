Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 931,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $241,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

