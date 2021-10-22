Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,273 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $276,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.