Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 584,288 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,268,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of International Paper worth $261,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

IP opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

