Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 115.30 ($1.51) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £318.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

