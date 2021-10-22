Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.90

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.90 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 314.80 ($4.11). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 307.40 ($4.02), with a volume of 638,978 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

