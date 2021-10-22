Green Brick Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,334 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 416 call options.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRBK opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

