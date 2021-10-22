Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

