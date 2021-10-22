GYEN Price Reaches $0.0088 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $710,881.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00108284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.94 or 0.99958833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.58 or 0.06496181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022487 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.