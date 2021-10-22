H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80.

On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65.

Shares of TNET remained flat at $$96.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.