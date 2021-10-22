Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading Up 4.1%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 2,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

