Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $27.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

HARP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $6.42. 235,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,519. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

