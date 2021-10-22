Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €105.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €149.60 ($176.00) on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €139.40 ($164.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

