Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €105.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €149.60 ($176.00) on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €139.40 ($164.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.