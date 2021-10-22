Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

FRA:KGX opened at €88.26 ($103.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.74. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

