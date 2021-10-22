HBK Investments L P Increases Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 6,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,478. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

