HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.