HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 168,097 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.07% of Sprinklr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,820,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,464,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $17.76 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

