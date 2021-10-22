HBK Investments L P Reduces Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,680 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.31% of BowX Acquisition worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

