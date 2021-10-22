HBK Investments L P Takes Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 403,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $243,000.

SCOB stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

