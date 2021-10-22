HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post sales of $14.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $57.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $58.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.72. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

HCA traded down $6.89 on Friday, reaching $253.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

