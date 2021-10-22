H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.75

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 1577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

