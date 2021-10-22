Head to Head Analysis: Viad (NYSE:VVI) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viad and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. comScore has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20% comScore -22.52% -34.08% -11.44%

Risk & Volatility

Viad has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.26 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.84 comScore $356.04 million 0.81 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.24

comScore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

comScore beats Viad on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

