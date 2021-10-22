Head to Head Contrast: Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) vs. TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and TRxADE HEALTH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $17.12 million 2.09 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than TRxADE HEALTH.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH -40.70% -49.90% -43.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chugai Pharmaceutical and TRxADE HEALTH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00 TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 3 0 3.00

TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 158.46%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. It also provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.