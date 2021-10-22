Head-To-Head Contrast: The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 8.61% 3.86% 0.46% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Southern Banc and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Southern Banc and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.55 million 0.73 $480,000.00 N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.15 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

The Southern Banc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

