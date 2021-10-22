Head-To-Head Survey: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18%

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.44 $84.72 million N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.63 $82.30 million $0.78 39.90

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tower Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

