Head-To-Head Survey: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.21 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -52.82 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.38 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 7 7 0 2.24 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus price target of $52.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.65%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Onion Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

