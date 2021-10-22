HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €61.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.21 ($95.54).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.74 ($74.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.04.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

