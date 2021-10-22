HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.49

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.49 and traded as low as $74.20. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

